LIVE: Milwaukee Fire Department talks about its Overdose Response Initiative
Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Police: 2 men shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 10:34 am, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38AM, May 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, May 2 and Friday morning, May 3.  Two men were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near 24th and Capitol.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered a graze wound to his head. The incident stemmed from an altercation Thursday morning. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and police continue to seek the known suspects.

The second shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Swan Road and County Line Road.

Shooting near Swan Road and County Line Road

The victim is a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee. Police say the victim and a passenger where in a vehicle when the suspects vehicle began firing shots at the victim.

The victim was shot once and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This is still an active investigation and MPD continues to seek and determine a motive for this shooting.

MPD also continues to seek the unknown suspects involved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.