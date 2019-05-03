× Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; says he was shot while driving

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man, 29, walked into a local hospital Thursday night, May 2 with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man stated that he was involved in a car accident in the area of 30th and North Avenue, that led to a confrontation. The victim claims he avoided further confrontation by driving away, but the suspect followed him and fired multiple gunshots at the victim in the area of 30th and Brown.

The victim was struck by the gunfire and drove himself to a nearby hospital.

MPD is searching for a suspect.