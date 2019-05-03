Dense fog advisory for Kenosha, Walworth, Kenosha and Jefferson Counties until 10 a.m.
Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; says he was shot while driving

Posted 6:45 am, May 3, 2019, by
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man, 29, walked into a local hospital Thursday night, May 2 with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man stated that he was involved in a car accident in the area of 30th and North Avenue, that led to a confrontation. The victim claims he avoided further confrontation by driving away, but the suspect followed him and fired multiple gunshots at the victim in the area of 30th and Brown.

The victim was struck by the gunfire and drove himself to a nearby hospital.

MPD is searching for a suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.