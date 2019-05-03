Semi driver faces 40 counts in connection to fiery I-70 crash that killed 4

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 23-year-old semi driver accused of causing a fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people and injured many others has been formally charged, about a week after the wreck.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, of Texas, was previously being held on investigation of four counts of vehicular homicide after the crash but was formally charged on Friday morning.

Aguilera-Mederos faces the following 40 counts: · Six counts of first-degree assault · 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault · Four counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving · Two counts of vehicular assault by reckless driving · One count of reckless driving · Two counts of violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury · One count of violent crime using a weapon

First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir said these charges are based, in part, on the facts from the probable cause affidavit, which was filed at the time of Aguilera-Mederos’s arrest. Thirty-six of the 40 counts are felonies.

“We filed charges based upon our belief that Mr. Aguilera acted with extreme indifference,” he said.

The 24 attempted assault counts stem from two dozen people who were involved in the collision, but “fortunately, by the grace of God” did not face serious bodily injury or death, Weir said.

Aguilera-Mederos’ Denver-based attorney, Robert Corry, told The Associated Press the charges against his client amounted to “prosecutorial overkill.”

On April 25, Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi carrying lumber in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Lakewood. The speed in this area for a commercial vehicle is 45 mph, Weir said, but Aguilera-Mederos was estimated to be traveling faster than 75 mph.

Witnesses would later tell police they saw the truck speeding around the Genesee exit, according to an arrest affidavit. They said the semi was driving all over the road, even forcing a pickup onto the shoulder at one point. Video from a witness shows the truck flying past an emergency runaway truck ramp. According to police, the driver had a “free and unobstructed” path to the ramp.

In an interview with police and through a translator, Aguilera-Mederos said he lost control of the vehicle after noticing his brakes were failing, but that he had only been traveling at 45 mph at the time. The downhill grade increased his speed as he entered Lakewood, he said. He didn’t want to drive off the road for fear of rolling the semi, so he tried to maneuver to the right shoulder and avoid the stopped traffic on I-70, according to the affidavit. But he saw the shoulder was blocked by another semi, so he swerved left — back into lanes of slow stop-and-go traffic from a previous crash at I-70 and Ward Road — and closed his eyes, according to the affidavit. The crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., caused a massive blaze in the eastbound lanes near Colorado Mills Parkway.

Aguilera-Mederos survived the crash and was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for his injuries.

The large fire and explosions at the site didn’t allow rescuers near the vehicles until about 10 p.m. Authorities said 28 vehicles were involved, including four semis.

Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky said he didn’t believe the police department had ever investigated a crash like this before, but definitely not in the past 35 years he had worked there.

“It’s really devastated our community,” he said. “It’s had a profound impact.”

When it was safe to enter the scene, investigators found four “unidentifiable and unrecognizable” people who had been trapped inside their cars, according to the affidavit. Those four people were identified by the coroner’s office on Sunday as: · Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson · William Bailey, 67, of Arvada · Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, 24, of Denver · Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada

Two others still have serious injuries, Weir said.

According to a previous Denver7 report, Politano called his wife on his way home from work, saying, “I love you and I’ll be there in a minute,” before he died. His wife, Cathi Politano, said the outpouring of love in the wake of the tragedy has been unbelievable.

39.704709 -105.081373