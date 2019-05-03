Skipping meats: Ways to get all the nutrients your body needs on a vegetarian diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- These days a lot of people are moving toward plant-based eating because it's healthy. If you do it right. Registered dietitian, Jenny Crouse with Children's Hospital and Mission: Healthy Kids, joins Real Milwaukee with more details.

A vegetarian eating pattern can be a healthy option for kids and adults. The key is to consume a variety of foods and the right amount of foods to meet your calorie and nutrient needs. Your diet should include all the food groups: grains, vegetables, fruits, dairy or dairy substitutes, proteins and healthy fats.

What is a vegetarian diet?

A vegetarian diet does not include meat and some, or all, other animal foods. There are many types of vegetarians:

Vegans. No food from animals. This includes red meat, milk, cheese, honey, eggs, fish and poultry.

Lacto-vegetarians. No red meat, eggs, fish or poultry. Will drink milk and eat milk products.

Lacto-ovo-vegetarians. No meat, fish or poultry. Will drink milk and eat milk products and eggs.

Flexitarians. Follow a plant-based diet. Will sometimes eat small amounts of fish, poultry and red meat.

What important nutrients do vegetarians need to pay attention to?