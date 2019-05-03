Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

‘Stranger Things’ theme night added to 2019 Brewers lineup

Posted 2:19 pm, May 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE – One summer can change everything in the course of a baseball season. In anticipation of the arrival of the warmest time of year in Milwaukee, the Brewers will celebrate with yet another addition to the 2019 Theme Nights lineup – Stranger Things® Night.

That’s right, stuff like this doesn’t just happen in movies and comic books. When the Crew takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on Saturday, June 8, all fans who purchase a special ticket package will take home a Brewers-themed Stranger Things® T-shirt.

Fans interested in this one-of-a-kind Brewers promotion – or information related to other 2019 Theme Nights – can find out more at brewers.com/ThemeNights.

“Stranger Things” and Netflix trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Netflix, Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.