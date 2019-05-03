× ‘Stranger Things’ theme night added to 2019 Brewers lineup

MILWAUKEE – One summer can change everything in the course of a baseball season. In anticipation of the arrival of the warmest time of year in Milwaukee, the Brewers will celebrate with yet another addition to the 2019 Theme Nights lineup – Stranger Things® Night.

That’s right, stuff like this doesn’t just happen in movies and comic books. When the Crew takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on Saturday, June 8, all fans who purchase a special ticket package will take home a Brewers-themed Stranger Things® T-shirt.

Fans interested in this one-of-a-kind Brewers promotion – or information related to other 2019 Theme Nights – can find out more at brewers.com/ThemeNights.

“Stranger Things” and Netflix trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Netflix, Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.