Tied 1-1: Milwaukee Bucks head to Boston for Game 3 against Celtics

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics Friday night, May 3 in Boston for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The series is tied 1-1.

Giannis Antetokoumpo had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton made seven of Milwaukee’s 20 3-pointers, and the Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 123-102 on Tuesday night, April 30 to even their second-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Milwaukee broke it open by outscoring Boston 39-18 in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in the period, including a 3-pointer over Horford to give the Bucks an 81-71 lead with 5:33 left.

Antetokounmpo tipped in his own miss and made another 3 to help Milwaukee pull away. The Bucks went on a 24-2 run to carry a 98-73 lead into the fourth.

Brook Lopez and George Hill each finished with 10 points for Milwaukee. Pat Connaughton grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Bucks to a 54-45 advantage on the glass.

"We can definitely build off Game 2. We've got to come out with the same energy and effort."#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/fhOPB1vLby — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 3, 2019

Antetokounmpo came out in an aggressive mode, getting to the foul line for eight attempts in the first quarter and making five. But he missed his only three field goal tries in the period.

Irving was 0 for 6 from the field but the Celtics moved the ball freely while taking a 30-25 lead after one quarter. Boston was 9 of 21 from the field and 9 of 10 at the line in the period.

"We're really dangerous, especially if Bled is going downhill and is in attack mode." #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/PdYK8TbsKB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 2, 2019

Antetokounmpo scored his first basket on a powerful left-handed dunk that got the Bucks within two and had the crowd on its feet early in the second quarter.

Milwaukee led 59-55 at the break, fueled by 3-pointers from Middleton, Bledsoe and Hill. The Bucks outscored the Celtics 34-25 in the second quarter.