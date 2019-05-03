We Energies welcomes 2 newborn peregrine falcons to Oak Creek plant; 3rd expected soon

OAK CREEK — A pair of falcon eggs hatched overnight Thursday, May 2 at the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant — and the third egg should start hatching at any time.

According to a We Energies news release, the newborns ate their first meal this morning. The cuteness will continue over the next few days, and the content will all be streamed on YouTube via a live camera. You can watch the stream HERE.

We Energies is naming the newborn chicks after Milwaukee sports legends, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Christian Yelich and Robin Yount. Anyone can vote for their favorite name — you can cast your ballot here until May 17.

We Energies is part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. Since their first successful nest box in 1997, 273 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies facilities. The DNR added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.