Dog dragged behind truck recovering at animal hospital

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A pit bull is receiving care after someone dragged him behind a truck and left him for dead.

The Nature Coast Animal Wellness and Surgical Center, located in Weeki Wachee, Florida, is now helping the dog recover.

The animal center says the dog reportedly came loose from a truck after being dragged, and flew into the median.

A good Samaritan stopped to rescue the pit bull and take him to treatment.

Remarkably, the animal center says the 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull does not appear to have any broken bones. The clinic will monitor him for internal bleeding and will be in their care until he’s healed and ready for adoption.

Investigators are now searching for the person who’s responsible.

***WARNING: Images below may be disturbing to some readers***