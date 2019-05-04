Fleming’s Steakhouse introduces $100 Prime Margarita for Cinco de Mayo 🍸

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever spent $100 on a drink? Fleming's Steakhouse is giving diners the opportunity to spend big on their $100 Prime Margarita. Chef Partner Luis Campos and Operating Partner Kelly Beyer stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, May 4 to share details about the special beverage.

About Fleming's $100 Prime Margarita:

Fleming's is taking things up a notch and celebrating Cinco de Mayo all month long. We partnered with Tequila Ocho, an ultra-premium single estate and single vintage tequila, and Baccarat, the world-renowned fine crystal manufacturer to offer a $100 Prime Margarita beginning May 1 through the rest of the month.

The $100 Margarita is handcrafted with ultimate premium liquors, including Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo La Latilla (valued at well over $100) and Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire and is garnished with a lime wheel garnish and pineapple leaves. Served in Baccarat's uniquely designed Diamant Tumbler (valued at well over $100), guests can take home the glass in Baccarat's iconic red box.

Tequila Ocho only makes single estate and single vintage tequilas. Their Extra Anejo, La Latilla estate, is one of their finest tequilas produced in 2015– providing the ideal for pairing with Fleming’s signature dishes..

Baccarat has been lauded for centuries as the world’s premiere designer of luxury crystal products. In fact, enjoyed by royalty since 1764, Baccarat is often called the “Crystal of the Kings.” Crafted in iconic Baccarat style, the clear crystal Diamant Tumbler is accented with silhouettes and pointed diamond cuts that sparkle as they shine.