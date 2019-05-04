× Garage sale on Mississippi River spans 100 miles in 2 states

MINNEAPOLIS — The Kentucky Derby isn’t the only spectacle on the first weekend in May. There’s also the 100 Mile Garage Sale.

The annual bargain shopping event along both the Minnesota and Wisconsin sides of the Mississippi River has been happening for more than two decades. The sale follows Highway 35 in Wisconsin from Fountain City to Prescott and Highway 61 in Minnesota from Red Wing to Winona.

Pat Mutter, executive director of a convention and visitors bureau in Winona, Minnesota, says the sale draws people from around the country. It is sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Partners, which runs a website that lists the sales, addresses and brief description of inventory.

Lake City, Minnesota, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Larson says the sale also benefits local restaurants and convenience stores.