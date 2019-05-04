Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: American horse Silver Charm (R) competes with Swain from the United Arab Emirates before the finish line of the Dubai World Cup Horse Race 28 March. Silver Charm won the prize, worth four million dollars, while Swain won the second prize. (Photo credit should read RABIH MOGHRABI/AFP/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Are you interested in a $200 jar of poop from 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm? If so, the jars by Kentucky for Kentucky went on sale May 1. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports artist Coleman Larkin is the mastermind behind the expensive crap.

Sales from the “Derby Turds” will go toward Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, a thoroughbred retirement facility Silver Charm calls home. The newspaper says supply of the resin-coated feces is limited.

Larkin says the most difficult part of the creative project is asking “the type of people that own million-dollar thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars.”

