× New bill aims to remove animal dissection from schools

SACRAMENTO — A new bill is looking to prohibit students from dissecting animals in school.

Currently, students with a morale objection to dissecting an animal have the right to refrain from participating. Students who refrained would complete an alternative assignment.

Through Assembly Bill 1586, kindergarten through grade 12 California students would be prohibited from dissecting animals. The bill would apply to both private and public schools.

AB 1586 would define dissection as “the viewing of the, or act of, dismembering or otherwise destructive use of an invertebrate or vertebrate animal, as specified, in the study of biological sciences, excluding fixed histological samples of any species.”