Police find woman dead in motel room; suspect found hiding in dumpster

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are investigating after finding a woman dead in a motel room early Monday morning.

Officers found 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens, of Grass Valley, California, dead in the bathroom of a room at the Tiki Lodge Motel on North Riverside Avenue just before 4:40 a.m., according to the Medford Police Department. They say they also found evidence of a violent disturbance.

When officers first arrived, no one answered the door, so they had to force entry into the room and said they thought they heard someone escape through the bathroom window.

Additional officers, including K9 Officer Kylo, responded and found a man, later identified as Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger, 33, hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Graham-Yaeger was arrested after sustaining a bite wound from K9 Kylo and receiving medial treatment. After he was released from the hospital, Graham-Yaeger was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail. He is facing a charge of one count of murder.

Detectives continue to investigate and don’t believe any other suspects are outstanding. They say the motive of the murder remains unclear.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Medical Examiner, and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.