× Sheboygan police investigating shooting near 10th and Superior

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboyan police are investigating a shooting that happened early morning Saturday, May 4.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to an area near 10th and Superior regarding possible gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located several bullet holes in a residence on Superior Ave.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting; however, no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing, and it is not believed that the shooting was a random act. Officials say there is no immediate danger to the community.

The Sheboygan Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 920-459-3333.