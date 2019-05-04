Silver Alert: Police searching for 85-year-old John Thrower of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say John Thrower was seen on Saturday morning, May 4, around 8:15 a.m.

According to police, Thrower is described as a male, black, standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair worn in a natural Afro, and a mustache. Thrower was last seen wearing beige pants, a vinyl black jacket with “John” stitched on the upper chest, and a black leather Harley-Davidson baseball cap. He also uses a cane.

Authorities believe Thrower may be driving a black, 2005, Chevy Silverado with Wisconsin plates HB1139. The truck has scrapes on the passenger side and the passenger mirror is held on with electrical tape.

Anyone with information on Thrower’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.