View the Kentucky Derby in style at Monarch Lounge

MILWAUKEE -- Pick your bourbon, your bonnet, your horse, and grab a front row seat for the viewing of the most exciting two minutes in sports: the 145th Kentucky Derby! For the fifth year, the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s Monarch Lounge will host a Derby watch party on Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Zulf Shariff, general manager of Monarch Lounge and Millie, the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s canine concierge stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, May 4 to preview the fun event!

Monarch Lounge hosts Milwaukee’s only Derby party that features real horses, a jockey and the beloved canine concierge, Millie at the Hilton in costume for photo opportunities. The Monarch Lounge will also feature:

Derby-inspired bites including cucumber tea sandwiches, pimento cheese dip with crackers and vegetables, hot chicken sliders and bourbon meatballs

Raffle prizes and a chance to win $100 in gift certificates to Miller Time Pub & Grill, the Milwaukee ChopHouse and WELL Spa + Salon at The Pfister! All raffle proceeds will go to the United Performing Arts Fund.

Contests! The Best Dressed Couple and Best Hat will win an overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Special Woodford Reserve cocktails, including Woodford Sweet Tea ($7) and Woodford Julep ($7)

While participating in the Derby festivities, guests will enjoy live music from local jazz group the Liv Held Quartet from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about Monarch Lounge’s Derby party, visit http://www.hiltonmilwaukee.com. You can also check for more details via Facebook.