View the Kentucky Derby in style at Monarch Lounge

MILWAUKEE -- Pick your bourbon, your bonnet, your horse, and grab a front row seat for the viewing of the most exciting two minutes in sports: the 145th Kentucky Derby! For the fifth year, the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s Monarch Lounge will host a Derby watch party on Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Zulf Shariff, general manager of Monarch Lounge and Millie, the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s canine concierge stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, May 4 to preview the fun event!
Monarch Lounge hosts Milwaukee’s only Derby party that features real horses, a jockey and the beloved canine concierge, Millie at the Hilton in costume for photo opportunities. The Monarch Lounge will also feature:
- Derby-inspired bites including cucumber tea sandwiches, pimento cheese dip with crackers and vegetables, hot chicken sliders and bourbon meatballs
- Raffle prizes and a chance to win $100 in gift certificates to Miller Time Pub & Grill, the Milwaukee ChopHouse and WELL Spa + Salon at The Pfister! All raffle proceeds will go to the United Performing Arts Fund.
- Contests! The Best Dressed Couple and Best Hat will win an overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.
- Special Woodford Reserve cocktails, including Woodford Sweet Tea ($7) and Woodford Julep ($7)
While participating in the Derby festivities, guests will enjoy live music from local jazz group the Liv Held Quartet from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information about Monarch Lounge’s Derby party, visit http://www.hiltonmilwaukee.com. You can also check for more details via Facebook.