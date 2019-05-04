VISIT Milwaukee shares their picks for May’s most exciting events

MILWAUKEE -- Believe it or not, summer is just around the corner -- but that doesn't mean we shouldn't enjoy spring first! Claire Koenig from Visit Milwaukee stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, May 4 to discuss some exciting upcoming events in and around Milwaukee.
- The 10th Milwaukee Beer Week kicks off Saturday with over 50 events celebrating our suds-filled past and present.
- Saturday is the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby! The Hilton City Center’s Monarch Lounge is throwing a bash to celebrate as is the Iron Horse, which always throws one of the biggest fetes of the year, and Glass + Griddle. We’ll raise a mint julep to that!
- The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, and St. John’s Cathedral downtown is opening its crypt for free tours on Saturday from 12:30-3:30.
- In the early hours on Sunday is a super cool event with Brew City Safari. This is a group that for the last few years has led urban walks and hikes, sometimes at night. This weekend’s 7.5-mile walk is one of those opportunities! Starting at 3:30 a.m. at the Calling statue downtown, Brew City Safari is partnering with Jane’s Walk to offer this night hike that explores downtown all the way west to Calvary Cemetery in Story Hill.
- Sunday is the Discovery World’s annual free day! This year they’re partnering with the US Forest Service so kids will get to explore the interactive exhibits, create an earth-themed project, and try out interactive fishing tutorials.