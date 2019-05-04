WBA honors FOX6 with 11 top awards including 2018 Station of the Year

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) handed out its Awards for Excellence on Saturday, May 4 — and we are proud to tell you FOX6 News was recognized as the 2018 Large Market Television News Operation of the Year, and the 2018 Station of the Year.
In addition, FOX6 News won nine first place awards for the following:
- Best sportscast: Kaitlin Sharkey
- Best spot news: Historic Church Fire
- Best news writing: The Back Roads
- Best hard news/investigative: School Bus Safety Violations
- Best series or documentary: A Matter of Life and Breath
- Best feature: On a Mission from Santa
- Best community impact: Contact 6
- Best commercial underwriting announcement: Misurelli Sorenson
- Best web story: School Bus Inspections Show Defective Brakes, Tire Problems, Steering Issues in SE Wisconsin
FOX6 News would like to thank the WBA for their recognition and all of our viewers for making it possible.
