‘Windows shook:’ 3 believed dead in massive Illinois silicone plant explosion felt miles away

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Three people are believed to be dead following a devastating plant explosion and fire at a Waukegan, Illinois silicone plant Friday night, May 3. Fire officials recovered one body Saturday, May 4, and are looking for the other two victims that are presumed dead.

The explosion at AB Specialty Silicones — located about 40 miles north of Chicago — was so powerful it shook homes and blasted windows of nearby businesses. It looks as if a tornado swept through a portion of the city; debris can be seen tossed around a nearby field.

1 body found, 2 more believed dead in Waukegan plant explosion. Crews have just resumed the search. Not clear what caused the explosion. pic.twitter.com/eqbGSvvjyq — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) May 4, 2019

The plant is charred, twisted and unstable, according to fire officials. Right now, crews are working to figure out what caused the chaos. The flames and chemicals made it challenging for fire crews to battle the fire Friday night.

Officials say the workers who did not make it out were actively mixing products at the plant. Four others that were injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

People roughly 20 miles away heard the explosion, including a man in Kenosha.

“Heard a loud bang. Windows shook. It almost felt like thunder but there was no lightning and wasn’t raining or anything like that,” said David Rettig, lives in Kenosha. “I was asking my wife what was going on. I went on Facebook and saw reports of an explosion in Waukegan and Gurnee.”

The damaged building is over 30,000 square feet. Chemicals and the instability are making things challenging for crews.

The names of the victims have not been released. It is not clear what caused the building to explode. Fire officials say damage is estimated at more than $1 million.

