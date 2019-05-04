× Woman indicted for falsely reporting sexual assault by a corrections officer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Kingsport, TN woman has been indicted on charges of false reporting after TBI investigators found reported sexual assault by a corrections officer did not happen.

Shauna Jones, 30, reported that the officer sexually assaulted her in April of last year while she was serving time in Sullivan County Jail.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Jones. She was arrested and booked into Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.