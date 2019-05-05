1 man, 1 woman both facing charges following 2 separate OWI incidents in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 29-year-old Illinois man and a 25-year-old Racine woman are each facing charges following two separate OWI incidents in Mount Pleasant.

The first incident happened late night Saturday, May 4 at 11:17 p.m. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched to STH 20 and CTH V in reference to an unknown accident. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that a driver ran through a red light heading southbound on CTH V. A second car heading eastbound on STH 20 was struck by the first vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle was identified as a 29-year-old Illinois man. Officers noticed signs of impairment as he stated that he was in Gurnee, IL. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and the man was taken into custody. A search warrant had to be obtained to secure a blood draw at a nearby hospital. While at the hospital, the Illinois man began to fight with officers, and officers had to use a taser and a series of focused strikes to gain control of the man and obtain a sample of his blood.

The man was medically cleared and transported to the Racine County Jail. He is being held on the following charges: OWI first, causing injury, three counts battery to law enforcement officer, three counts of resisting/obstructing, disorderly conduct, citations for failure to stop for red light and no insurance.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was later released from the hospital following treatment.

The second incident happened near Newman and Deerfield early Sunday, May 5 around 1:08 a.m. Officials say a vehicle ran into a parked car, and that driver was also determined to be impaired. The driver was identified as a 25-year-old woman from Racine. She was arrested for OWI first offense and released to a responsible party. The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and all charges have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

  

