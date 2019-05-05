7 months later, reward increased to $46K+ for info. in disappearance of pregnant mail carrier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Kierra Coles' family made an emotional plea for someone to come forward with information about her case Sunday, May 5 -- trying to breathe new life into the search for the missing postal worker who was pregnant when she disappeared.

According to WGN, friends and family of the 27-year-old passed out flyers near the corner of 81st Street and Vernon Avenue Sunday. Speaking nearby, the family announced the reward for information about her case was increased to more than $46,000.

"We hope someone can bring her home in one piece -- her and her baby. I just don't want my sister gone forever," sister Kianna Coles told WGN.

Surveillance video from October 2018 showed the pregnant postal worker leaving her South Side apartment in uniform and walking past her car near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue. The U.S. Postal Service said she called in sick to work. She hasn't been seen since.

Coles' due date was April 23. With an $18,000 increase in reward money Sunday, officials said there's hope someone with information will come forward.

"We're not going to go quiet. We're not going to let this rest," said Mack Julian, president of U.S. Postal Service Branch 11. "We're not going to allow this to become a cold case."

Relatives of a 19-year-old pregnant Pilsen woman who has been missing for a week were also there to show support.

Coles was described as standing 5'4" tall and weighing 125 pounds, with a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and the words "lucky libra" on her back.