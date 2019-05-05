Hundreds walk to honor those living with MS in Milwaukee: ‘There are new medicines out there’

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds on Sunday, May 5 walked to honor the more than 1,000 people living with multiple sclerosis in Milwaukee — raising money for research and services for those with MS.

Multiple sclerosis involves damage to the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Someone living with the disease might experience numbness, impairment of speech, loss of muscular coordination and severe fatigue.

Walk MS MilwaukeeOne woman said she walks every year for her husband and his future with MS.

“There are new medicines out there. There’s new procedures. There’s new therapies. Those are things that are very promising and gives us an opportunity to talk to other people,” she said.

Participants in “Walk MS” hoped to raise more than $300,000.

Another walk was planned for May 11 in Oconomowoc.

 

