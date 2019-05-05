May 5
-
Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis Cardinals 4-2
-
Powerball lottery jackpot soars to $414M for Saturday drawing
-
Yelich homers twice, Brewers beat Dodgers 5-0
-
Chance to see northern lights in Wisconsin this weekend
-
Dominic Long pleads not guilty, charged in beating death of homeless man on church steps
-
-
Discovery World, USDA Forest Service partner to provide free admission on May 5
-
Silver Alert: Police searching for 85-year-old John Thrower of Milwaukee
-
Dominic Long accused in murder of man on church steps, held on $200K cash bond
-
Mayor Tom Barrett proposes expansion of city’s streetcar: ‘Our neighborhoods can be even stronger’
-
Colectivo participates in playoffs fanfare with Bucks Blend coffee ☕
-
-
April 22
-
Opens May 1: Safari Lake Geneva ‘allows you to see and interact with animals’
-
Cain takes away HR for final out, Brewers beat Cardinals 5-4