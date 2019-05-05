× 20 people displaced, 1 injured following 2-alarm apartment fire near 46th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — At least 20 people are displaced and one person is injured following an apartment fire near 46th and Hampton Sunday, May 5.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, several people needed to be rescued from windows, and firefighters threw up ladders.

At least 20 people are displaced, and the entire apartment is out of power. One person suffered a minor injury. Crews are working on the roof that collapsed.

The Fire Chief is not sure how the fire started, but believes it began in a second floor apartment.

