North Carolina K-9 officer shot and killed in routine traffic stop

MOORESVILLE, S.C. — A police officer was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop in Mooresville, North Carolina, late Saturday, and the suspect later died by suicide, the police department said.

K-9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, “was transported from the scene but later died from his injuries,” the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect fled and was later found in an apartment near where the shooting happened. By the time police entered the apartment, the suspect was dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release said.

The department didn’t give any details on the suspect or why Sheldon had made the stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday.