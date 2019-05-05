× Police: 3-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car

MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old is in critical condition and being treated for injuries after being struck by a car near 13th and Hayes Saturday night, May 4.

According to police, the child ran into the street around 7:20 p.m. A vehicle traveling south on 13th St. struck the child as he made his way across the street.

The child was conveyed to a local hospital by a good Samaritan who witnessed the accident. The child is being treated for their injuries, and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was released from the scene after investigation.