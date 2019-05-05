Wisconsin GOP renews anti-abortion push

Posted 11:44 am, May 5, 2019, by

Pro-life signs are seen during the 2019 March for Life Conference and Expo, the day before an annual rally and march of pro-life activists that mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the US, in Washington, DC, January 17, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans are making a new push to curtail abortion in the state with an eye toward the 2020 elections.

Republican legislators introduced four bills designed to curb abortion. The most prominent is a measure that would require doctors to care for children born alive during abortion attempts.

The bills have almost no chance of getting past Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But Republicans want to energize their base heading into next year’s elections.

President Donald Trump voiced his support for the born-alive bill during a Green Bay rally April 27, saying that right now a mother and doctor could decide to “execute” abortion survivors. Gov. Tony Evers says doctors aren’t killing babies after failed abortions and called Trump’s remarks “blasphemy.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.