Woman being treated for injuries following shooting incident near 22nd and Sunbury

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old woman is being treated for an injury following a shooting incident near 22nd and Sunbury early Sunday, May 5.

According to police, a known suspect with a gun confronted another man around 1:15 a.m. The two began to struggle for the gun when it discharged, but the bullet did not strike anyone. During the incident, a 39-year-old woman was injured. She was conveyed to a nearby hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department and is being treated for her injury.

Police are seeking a known suspect.