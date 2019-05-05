Woman taken to hospital after striking parked vehicle; impact caused her vehicle to flip

SHEBOYGAN — A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of very minor injuries after her vehicle struck a parked vehicle Sunday, May 5.

It happened near 5th Street and Clement Avenue.

Officials with the Sheboygan Fire Department said the impact of the crash caused the woman’s vehicle to flip onto its side. She was extricated from her vehicle and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Emergency crews responded to the 2600 block of north 5th for a reported rollover. A vehicle rolled after striking a parked car. The driver of the rolled vehicle was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/UAP2IvhI0K — sheboygan night scan (@shebnightscan) May 5, 2019

Firefighters flipped the car back over after the extrication was completed pic.twitter.com/u4tcYUGeyH — sheboygan night scan (@shebnightscan) May 5, 2019

We’re told the striking driver wasn’t speeding.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.