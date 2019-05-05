Woman taken to hospital after striking parked vehicle; impact caused her vehicle to flip

SHEBOYGAN — A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of very minor injuries after her vehicle struck a parked vehicle Sunday, May 5.
It happened near 5th Street and Clement Avenue.
Officials with the Sheboygan Fire Department said the impact of the crash caused the woman’s vehicle to flip onto its side. She was extricated from her vehicle and taken to the hospital as a precaution.
We’re told the striking driver wasn’t speeding.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
43.772227 -87.707937