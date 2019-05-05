Women from the Brewers serve as ‘positive role models’ for students involved with ‘Girls on the Run’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ organization is full of plenty of strong women, and they’re helping girls in the area follow in their footsteps.

Ahead of a game, there was coaching taking place behind the scenes, but it didn’t involve any players.

“The lessons that they are learning about are really helping them to become more confident,” said Tina Jones, Girls on the Run Southeast Wisconsin.

A number of women from the Brewers spoke with a group of 40 middle school students.

“By hosting this ‘Women in Sports’ panel, we want to expose them to possible careers down the road. How they can stay active. How they can go and accomplish things, and so it’s a really cool event to bring the girls here — bring them to a game,” said Sophia Minnert.

The young women on the receiving end of the important messages were participants in the “Girls on the Run” program.

“We are all about teaching these girls how to lead healthy and active lives while we are teaching them positive life lessons, and they are learning about these lessons while they are training for a 5K,” said Jones.

Instead of running, on this day, the hope was to learn and maybe pickup a mentor in the process.

“What they pulled together with bringing in women who work in the sports industry — it’s showing our young girls these positive role models of working women, and many of these girls may not have these role models out there that they are seeing,” said Jones.

Minnert, television reporter for the Brewers, offered this advice for young girls with big career aspirations.

“I think to always say, ‘Yes’ to opportunities and to always just take those challenges and opportunities head on and, I think, always rely on your own network of friends, supporters, co-workers, mentors, teachers. I think it’s really important to have that kind of support system around you,” said Minnert.

The Brewers were set to help with the “Girls on the Run” 5K Sunday, May 19 at Miller Park.