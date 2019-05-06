× 1 dead, 3 injured following crash involving 2 motorcycles, car in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday, May 4 in Outagamie County near the Township of Hortonia. The crash involved two motorcycles and a car.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. along northbound STH 15 near Cross Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Harley Davidson operated by a 24-year-old mam from Manawa and a 2007 Harley Davidson operated by a 31-year-old man from Manawa began negotiating a curve, when the two drivers collided into each other — causing them to enter the southbound lane of STH 15.

A passenger car, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 27-year-old woman from New London with a 25-year-old passenger from Freedom, struck the two motorcycles.

This caused both motorcyclists to lose control of their motorcycles and both were ejected.

The 31-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 24-year-old man was transported to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah for serious injuries.

The 27-year-old woman and the 25-year-old man were treated and released at the scene.

The names of the persons involved are not being released at this time.