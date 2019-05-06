Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

1 dead, 3 injured following crash involving 2 motorcycles, car in Outagamie County

Posted 8:21 am, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25AM, May 6, 2019

Wisconsin State Patrol

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday, May 4 in Outagamie County near the Township of Hortonia. The crash involved two motorcycles and a car.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. along northbound STH 15 near Cross Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Harley Davidson operated by a 24-year-old mam from Manawa and a 2007 Harley Davidson operated by a 31-year-old man from Manawa began negotiating a curve, when the two drivers collided into each other — causing them to enter the southbound lane of STH 15.

A passenger car, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 27-year-old woman from New London with a 25-year-old passenger from Freedom, struck the two motorcycles.

This caused both motorcyclists to lose control of their motorcycles and both were ejected.

The 31-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The 24-year-old man was transported to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah for serious injuries.

The 27-year-old woman and the 25-year-old man were treated and released at the scene.

The names of the persons involved are not being released at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.