$18-$21 per hour plus benefits: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office seeks correctional officers

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, May 6, amid National Corrections Officers Week (May 5-11), officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office encouraged the public to apply to become a correctional officer.

According to a news release from MCSO, successful candidates should expect to be assigned to one of three shifts and work some holidays, weekends, and overtime. Individuals must successfully complete a training program and be at least 19 years old.

The release said successful candidates should possess a high school diploma or equivalent and be of good moral character. College course work in law enforcement, criminal justice, psychology, sociology, education or social work is preferred. Persons convicted of a felony and not pardoned won’t be considered for appointment.

The starting salary is $18.53 to $21.29 per hour plus benefits.

CLICK HERE to learn more or to apply.