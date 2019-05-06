Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

$18-$21 per hour plus benefits: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office seeks correctional officers

Posted 7:38 pm, May 6, 2019, by

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, May 6, amid National Corrections Officers Week (May 5-11), officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office encouraged the public to apply to become a correctional officer.

According to a news release from MCSO, successful candidates should expect to be assigned to one of three shifts and work some holidays, weekends, and overtime.  Individuals must successfully complete a training program and be at least 19 years old.

The release said successful candidates should possess a high school diploma or equivalent and be of good moral character.  College course work in law enforcement, criminal justice, psychology, sociology, education or social work is preferred. Persons convicted of a felony and not pardoned won’t be considered for appointment.

The starting salary is $18.53 to $21.29 per hour plus benefits. 

CLICK HERE to learn more or to apply.

