MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the new Good City Brewing location near Fiserv Forum for Milwaukee Beer Week. He's checking out Good City's new facility and what they have going on for Milwaukee Beer Week.

About Milwaukee Beer Week (website)

It's that time of year again. Milwaukee Beer Week is here and better than ever. Experience Milwaukee like you've never seen it before; beer drinking, friend making, and good time having! Please drink responsibly.