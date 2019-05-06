× Comedian, hypnotist Flip Orley to perform inaugural comedy show in Fiserv Forum’s Panorama Club June 29

MILWAUKEE — Comedian and hypnotist Flip Orley will perform the inaugural comedy show in the Panorama Club at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, June 29.

According to a news release, Orley, who has appeared on “The Today Show” and “Entertainment Tonight,” will hold a show for all ages from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and another show for adults ages 21 and older from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now HERE.

“We are very excited to welcome Flip Orley to Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum Event Programming Manager T.J. Sagen in the release. “We look forward to offering a wide variety of events, such as comedy, in the Panorama Club and in other unique, intimate spaces in the arena.”

Orley’s journey to becoming the country’s hippest hypnotist of his time began when he bought a book in the sixth grade called “How to Pick Up Girls Through Hypnotism.” Although the book’s advice did not pay off, Orley became obsessed with the subject, realizing the creative potential and learned everything he could about it. While studying psychology at the University Of Arizona with the intention of becoming a clinical hypnotist, he discovered stand-up comedy, the release said.

Hypnosis took second place for a time as Orley honed his comedic skills in small clubs around the country, eventually merging the two. The rest is comedy club history as marquees across the nation invariably read “Flip Orley/Held Over By Popular Demand,” for up to 12 weeks at a time.

The releases said what sets Orley apart from others in his craft is his true comedic ability, delivering a hilarious stand-up set before unleashing his volunteers’ creative imaginations. The Los Angeles Times attests that “…the beauty of Orley’s show is that, because most of the humor comes from the volunteers, and no two performances are alike.”

It is his uncanny way with subjects, his finely tuned power of suggestion and rapid-fire delivery that keeps audiences coming back for more. Unlike past generations of hypnotists, Orley does not humiliate his subjects for comic effect, but entertains by enlightening his audiences…often with lasting beneficial effects on those who have been inducted. After making them forget their own names, having them regress to age 5, or pledge undying love to complete strangers in a highly original version of “The Newlywed Game,” Orley’s subjects often awaken from their hypnotic trance reporting less stress, sleep better, have more energy, and a renewed libido.

“This is the purest form of improvisational entertainment you will ever see as the show rewrites itself every night, and the volunteers are my partners, not my victims,” Orley said in the release. “Each subject is treated with respect and gentility.”

When Orley takes the stage and rolls up his sleeves, his audience can expect two hours of fun and an experience they will never forget.