Discover your inner artist at Painting With A Twist in Whitefish Bay

Painting with a Twist is a great place to have fun with your friends or meet new friends. Relax, let your hair down, and just be you. Discover your inner artist as you paint along with our local, enthusiastic artists to create your own work of art that you will take home at the end of the evening.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We provide all painting supplies and artist instructions. No art experience is needed. Simply be ready to have a "twisted" good time!

We sell Wisconsin wines and beers at affordable prices. Absolutely no alcohol from the outside can be brought in.

Two hour classes are offered for $35 and three hour classes for $45. Select Family Friendly classes offered for $25.