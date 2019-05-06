Discover your inner artist at Painting With A Twist in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY -- Learn how to paint like a pro while having fun with your friends. Christina spent the morning at Painting With a Twist in Whitefish Bay.
About Painting With A Twist (website)
Painting with a Twist is a great place to have fun with your friends or meet new friends. Relax, let your hair down, and just be you. Discover your inner artist as you paint along with our local, enthusiastic artists to create your own work of art that you will take home at the end of the evening.
We provide all painting supplies and artist instructions. No art experience is needed. Simply be ready to have a "twisted" good time!
We sell Wisconsin wines and beers at affordable prices. Absolutely no alcohol from the outside can be brought in.
Two hour classes are offered for $35 and three hour classes for $45. Select Family Friendly classes offered for $25.
Open classes are fun for you and a friend or small group. Parties for adults or kids are great for groups of 12 or more.
Gift Cards make a unique gift for any occasion and are available for purchase online or in the studio.
-
Refrigerator available
-
Please bring your own ice
-
Cups are provided