Free or discounted admission: Summerfest officials reveal daily promotions for 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Monday, May 6 revealed the admission promotion schedule for Summerfest 2019 presented by American Family Insurance, featuring free or discounted admission each day of the festival.

In addition, the official Summerfest App, fueled by Pepsi, was just released and is free to download on the Apple or Google Play stores. Fans who download the App can claim up to 15,000 FREE digital admission tickets to Summerfest on July 4, 2019, while supplies last.

Summerfest 2019 Admission Promotions:

Wednesday, June 26 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and donate three (3) non-perishable food items will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Canned peaches and pears are especially appreciated! Donations will be accepted at all three (3) gates. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Thursday, June 27 • 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Pick ‘N Save

Enjoy a collection of music through the decades from artists including Foghat, 10,000 Maniacs, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Paul Oakenfold, and more. From 12:00 – 6:00 p.m., all beverages will be 50% off (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks, and smoothies). In addition, Pick ‘n Save shoppers can earn four (4) FREE Summerfest tickets for every $50 they spend at Pick ‘n Save locations, May 1 – May 28, 2019. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt and must be redeemed in person at the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on June 27 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Limit three (3) offers / 12 tickets per transaction.

Friday, June 28 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Show Your College Pride Day with Energy 106.9

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing the participating colleges or universities will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket. New this year, high school students who present a verified high school ID during this promotion will also receive one (1) FREE admission ticket. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Only shirts or hats from the following colleges or universities will be accepted:

Alverno College

• Bryant & Stratton College

• Cardinal Stritch University

• Carroll University

• Carthage College

• Concordia University

• Gateway Technical College

• Herzing University

• Marquette University

• Medical College of Wisconsin

• Milwaukee Area Technical College

• Milwaukee School of Engineering

• University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

• University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Stop by the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to receive your ticket, then head over to your school’s booth to say hello and show your support!

Friday, June 28 • 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. (while supplies last)

AEM Manufacturing Day

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the Milwaukee-based leading trade organization for the off-road equipment industry, celebrates its 125th anniversary by honoring men and women who work in manufacturing. The first 400 patrons from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Mid Gate Promotions tent will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

Saturday, June 29 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (while supplies last)

Goodwill Day

The first 1,200 patrons who present an original, specially marked receipt showing a minimum purchase of $15.00 made at a Goodwill Store & Donation Center from June 1 – June 29, 2019 will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. No copies or handwritten receipts will be accepted. Arrive early for this popular promotion.

Sunday, June 30 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (while supplies last)KOHL’S FAMILY DAY

The first 2,500 patrons who donate three (3) nutritious, non-perishable food items for kids will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Suggested items include canned chicken or tuna, fruits canned in 100% juice, and low sodium vegetables. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Sunday, June 30 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Summerfest Military Appreciation Day with News/Talk 1130 WISN

All active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four (4) family members, who present their Military ID at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted for FREE. Please attend the Military Appreciation Ceremony, featuring representatives from each branch of the military, at 3:15 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage, produced in partnership with the War Memorial Center.

Tuesday, July 2 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Sentry Foods Children’s Fest Day with Today’s TMJ4

All patrons arriving between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. will be admitted for FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities, including the Map of Fun and the Family Ticket Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Wednesday, July 3 • 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Direct Supply Seniorfest Day

All patrons ages 60+ will be admitted for FREE when they present their ID at the designated turnstile at any gate. Admitted seniors will also receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. Spend the day enjoying music spanning a range of genres, including The Association, The Britins, The Booze Brothers, Bryan O’Donnell, the Direct Supply Golden Idols, and many more.

Wednesday, July 3 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

H.O.G. Member Day at Summerfest

Receive one (1) FREE admission ticket when presenting a valid H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group®) card. One (1) admission per card; valid for the day and time of the promotion only. In addition, H.O.G.® members will have exclusive access to the Harley-Davidson™ Hospitality Deck located at the Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse between 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Limited space; first-come, first-served. Once the deck reaches capacity, access will be on a “one out, one in” basis.

Thursday, July 4 (while supplies last)

Download the Summerfest App

Don’t miss a beat – there’s no better guide to the lineup, stage schedules, and entire Summerfest experience! Claim your FREE ticket – 15,000 FREE digital admission tickets are being offered when you download the Summerfest App. Valid only for July 4. Limit one (1) per device.

Saturday, July 6 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (while supplies last)

Northwest Mutual Make A Child Smile Day

The first 1,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books with a $10 minimum value will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Picture books and early readers for children ages birth through 10 are preferred. All books collected at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth will be donated to Next Door.

Sunday, July 7 • 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day presented by Meijer

All patrons arriving between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. will be admitted for FREE, compliments of Meijer and Summerfest!

Milwaukee Business Journal Power Lunch

All patrons presenting an original coupon (printed in the Milwaukee Business Journal) at any ticket window will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket, valid Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on the day the coupon is redeemed. Duplications will not be accepted, original coupons only.

All exchanges, unless otherwise stated, will take place at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth, which is located at the Mid Gate Plaza. All admission promotions are subject to change.

Official Summerfest App, fueled by Pepsi:

Innovative features for the mobile app include:

New for 2019 – Enhanced Navigation – easily locate food, drinks, stages, and line-up.

New for 2019 – IOS Summerfest Sticker Pack – send stickers to fest friends on iMessage (Android pending).

Interactive Festival Maps – use the GPS-enabled maps to explore Summerfest with directions to locate dining options, beverages, attractions, restrooms, and more.

View Summerfest Schedule – create a custom schedule with your favorite artists or check out all the artists by day by time, and stage.

Visit Summerfest.com for complete details.