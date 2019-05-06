Good Samaritan praised for helping boy struck by SUV, but paramedics warn against moving trauma victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 3-year-old boy struck by a vehicle near 13th and Arthur on Milwaukee's south side on Saturday, May 4 remained hospitalized Monday, May 6, as FOX6 News spoke with the driver who witnessed the crash and rushed to help the boy.

The boy's motionless body was moved from the scene and placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The good Samaritan and the boy's uncle bypassed the help of an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital themselves, which experts said isn't a good idea.

Their heartbreaking journey to the hospital was caught on camera. The video showed the boy's uncle cradling his 3-year-old nephew after the crash.

Police said the boy ran out the front door of his home as family members gathered in the backyard. He was struck by an SUV.

"He darted over, and when he darted over, I seen the truck in front of me swerve over, but it was already too late," said Thomas Klitzka.

Klitzka witnessed the rash.

"I immediately pulled over and rushed to his aid. Being a little boy and being an SUV, I'm like, 'This ain't going to be good,'" said Klitzka.

When the family arrived, Klitzka said the uncle insisted on driving to the hospital. Klitzka offered to take them.

"I ran every red light and cut off every car that came my way to get him there as soon as possible," said Klitzka.

While noble, the race to the hospital and forgoing an ambulance may have been misguided, according to experts.

"Trauma patients -- you don't want to move them until you understand truly what happened to them. There is always a chance of further injuring the patient," said Chris Walters, director of ambulance operations for Paratech.

FOX6 News showed the cellphone video to Walters. As a general rule, Walters said an ambulance would have been better for the patient's immediate care, and safer on the road.

Police said Monday the boy was in stable condition and improving.

"I just feel like anyone who had seen it should have did it. It doesn't take much to help another person out," said Klitzka.

Police stressed, at this time, both the striking driver and parents of the child would not face charges.