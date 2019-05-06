Medical examiner IDs woman found ‘burned beyond recognition’ in garage

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday morning, May 6 identified the woman found “burned beyond recognition” as a 25-year-old Natalya Nicholson from Milwaukee.

The woman’s body was found in a garage near 15th and Burleigh on Wednesday, May 1.

According to police, officers were sent to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.on May 1 when a parking enforcement officer spotted the fire.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.