Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Medical examiner IDs woman found ‘burned beyond recognition’ in garage

Posted 7:23 am, May 6, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday morning, May 6 identified the woman found “burned beyond recognition” as a 25-year-old Natalya Nicholson from Milwaukee.

The woman’s body was found in a garage near 15th and Burleigh on Wednesday, May 1.

Garage fire near 15th and Burleigh

Garage fire near 15th and Burleigh

According to police, officers were sent to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.on May 1 when a parking enforcement officer spotted the fire.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.