Milwaukee area teen is the fittest in Wisconsin

OAK CREEK--Tyler Friese is a home schooled junior. He is also a CrossFit athlete. Tyler says he was introduce to CrossFit by his older brother who would do the CrossFit kids programs in their yard. That was when he was seven years-old. Tyler says he loves that CrossFit encompasses everything from strength and conditioning, and also the mental push you need. He does see this as a possible career, as they have CrossFit competitions around the world. He is the top CrossFit athlete in Wisconsin in his age group. Nationally he is ranked 31st, and he wants to be the fittest teen on earth.

