Moms receive free admission at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother's Day

MILWAUKEE — Looking for something to do with mom on this Mother’s Day? You might consider stopping by the Milwaukee County Zoo.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo, on Sunday, May 12 all mothers receive free admission, courtesy of Noodles World Kitchen.

The Zoo is open on Mother’s Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Milwaukee County residents with I.D. receive $1.75 off regular Zoo admission. Regular Zoo admission is $16.25 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 3 to 12, $13.25 for seniors age 60 and over, and free for children 2 and under.

Parking is $12. For more details, call the Zoo at 414.256.5466 or visit milwaukeezoo.org.