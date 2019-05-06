Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Muskego police seek ‘pool hater’ who forgot to put on mask during burglary at Paradise Pools

Burglary at Paradise Pools in Muskego

MUSKEGO — Muskego police on Monday, May 6 asked for help identifying a burglar described as a “pool hater” who showed up at Paradise Pools on Janesville Road near Bellview Drive on Sunday night, May 5 around 9 p.m.

Police said the “smart criminal” remembered to put his mask on about halfway through the surveillance video — offering “a great close-up” of his “thieving mug” before doing so.

Muskego police noted that he “obviously still likes shopping at Old Navy,” as he was wearing an Old Navy shirt.

Anyone who may recognize the burglar was asked to please contact Muskego police at 262-679-4130, as they’d like to talk with him “about his choice of occupation.”

