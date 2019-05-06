× New Medical College of Wisconsin specialty-license plates available for your vehicle

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now accepting orders for the new Medical College of Wisconsin specialty-license plates which features the organization’s green and white logo.

Purchasing this plate includes the $15 issuance fee for non-personalized plates. There is no additional donation fee required when purchasing this plate.

A complete list of specialty plates is available by CLICKING HERE.

Not only can Wisconsin motorists purchase specialty license plates that feature many schools and professional sports teams, the plates can be personalized. A $15 personalized plate fee is required each year in addition to the regular annual registration fee.