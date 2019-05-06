Open Record: Interesting gray area

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire explains how one man’s arrest uncovered issues with how police are trained to handle people with medical conditions. Jenna Sachs discusses the revival of hemp and the challenges growers, business owners and consumers face. Bryan Polcyn reveals his unconventional path to becoming an investigative journalist.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Open Record”: via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: “Open Record”