Open Record: Interesting gray area

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire explains how one man’s arrest uncovered issues with how police are trained to handle people with medical conditions. Jenna Sachs discusses the revival of hemp and the challenges growers, business owners and consumers face. Bryan Polcyn reveals his unconventional path to becoming an investigative journalist.
Related show links:
-
Man says police response to his seizure put him in the hospital, then in jail
-
Industrial hemp is making a comeback in Wisconsin; but there’s a problem: ‘We don’t have seed’
-
‘It’s not fair:’ Wisconsin Department of Justice says possession of CBD is illegal in most cases
-
‘A lot of trial and error:’ Wisconsin measures its 1st hemp growing season in 70+ years
