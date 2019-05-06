Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Police: 4-year-old, 3-month-old children were slain in Seymour home; man took his own life

Father, two children found dead in home in Seymour, Wisconsin

SEYMOUR — Authorities say two children found dead in a Seymour home were slain and an adult man found dead in the home killed himself.

Police found the bodies of 35-year-old Andrew Poppe, 4-year-old Matteline Samson and 3-month-old Hailey Poppe April 19. Authorities believe all three were stabbed.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the state Department of Justice says the children were victims of a homicide and Poppe died by suicide. The statement does not identify a suspect in the children’s deaths but says the agency does not consider their mother a suspect.

Investigators also have previously called the case an “isolated incident.” Court documents say an officer went to the home April 18 after a woman said she was assaulted by Poppe, who had threatened to kill her and her children.

