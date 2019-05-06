Police release ID of Grafton man stabbed to death, charges referred against woman

GRAFTON — Grafton police on Monday, May 6 released the identity of the Grafton man who was found stabbed to death inside his home Friday, May 3. The victim is 34-year-old Brent Fitch.

Officials say officers responded to the corner of 9th and Spring Streets around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a welfare check. At the location, officers located an 18-year-old female subject — and got medical assistance for her. Officials say that woman is from California and appears to have been in Grafton to meet or stay with a male victim.

Charges have been referred to the Ozaukee County District attorney for 1st degree intentional homicide against the 18-year-old female subject.

An autopsy is being conducted Monday on the victim at the Milwaukee County Medical examiner’s office.

Grafton police say this is the first homicide in the village since 1982.

The Crime Lab, State Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin State Patrol (Crime Scene Mapping Unit) are assisting the Grafton Police Department with their investigation.