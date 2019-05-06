Surprise, it’s a… Eden couple has one of the coolest gender reveals ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC COUNTY -- A Village of Eden couple may go down as having one of the coolest baby gender reveals ever.

Lisa and Nick Johnson were married last August. Now, Lisa is pregnant with the couple's first child. She is due at the end of this August.

Nick is a volunteer firefighter with the Eden Fire Department. So on Saturday, April 20 (which coincidentally happened to be Lisa's birthday), they along with their families learned the gender of the couple's baby with a little help from fellow firefighters.

When the time came, the other volunteers firefighters were given a sealed envelope with the gender inside. While Nick and Lisa waited to fire the charged hose, the firefighters loaded the color into the fire truck. The rest is history.

Congrats to Lisa and Nick!