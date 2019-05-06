‘There’s a lot of blanks in the story:’ Amber Alert continues for 4-year-old; stepfather claims abduction

HOUSTON — Monday, May 6 marked two days since 4-year-old Maleah Davis vanished. According to police, her stepfather claimed he, the young girl and her brother were abducted by a trio of mysterious men.

Yet for reasons still unknown, everyone but Maleah was released safely, the stepfather said. The trio of men were nowhere to be found.

Texas authorities Monday continued their search for Maleah, who was recently ill and has endured multiple brain surgeries throughout her young life.

“I realize there’s a lot blanks in the story” given by the stepfather, Houston police Sgt. Mark Holbrook said. He said detectives hope the public can help them “fill in the blanks.”

Here are the pieces of the puzzle we have so far:

The stepfather says he was knocked unconscious

Maleah’s stepdad, Darion Vence, told detectives that he, Maleah and his son were on their way to the airport Friday night, May 3 to pick up Maleah’s mother, who was flying in from Massachusetts, Holbrook said.

The stepfather then heard a “popping noise,” like a popped tire, and pulled over to check on it, Vence told police.

That’s when a blue pickup truck pulled up behind the car and two Hispanic males got out, according to Vence’s narrative to police.

One of the men commented, “Maleah looks very nice, looks very sweet,” Holbrook said, according to Vence’s account.

The other man hit Vence in the head and he lost consciousness, he told police.

The stepdad says he kept passing out

2/2: Photo of assault victim, Mr. Darion Vence, who is Maleah's stepfather, stated he was unconscious for almost 24 hrs. Detectives ask anyone who saw Darion or Maleah after 9 pm Friday (May 3) to 6 pm on Sat to contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/nuZHA1EQPY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

When Vence woke up, he said, he was in the back of the truck with Maleah and her brother. But three Hispanic males were suddenly in the truck, the stepfather said.

He told police he was in and out of consciousness until about 6 p.m. Saturday, when he woke up on Highway 6 with the 1-year-old boy.

Maleah was not there. Vence said he walked to a nearby hospital where he received treatment and reported her missing.

Maleah had multiple brain surgeries, police say

Holbrook said the young girl had multiple brain surgeries, including one in recent months.

The surgeries were intended to help an injury heal, he said.

“She’s needed a lot of care,” the police sergeant said. “This week she was sick too.”

Police have identified the makes of both cars

Police posted a representative photo of the blue pickup truck that Vence said the abductors were driving.

An Amber Alert described the vehicle as a blue, crew-cab Chevy pickup truck, possibly a 2010 year model.

1/2: Photos displayed at the media briefing: first is victim's stolen car, a silver 2011 Nissan Altima with TX paper tags 3092G9, seen on a traffic camera near Hwy 59 & State Hwy 6 in Sugar Land about 3 pm Saturday (May 4). Second is photo likeness of suspects' blue truck. pic.twitter.com/rseWWqO4s4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

The car Vence was driving — a silver Nissan Altima belonging to Maleah’s mother — was also missing, police said.

Better quality, color photo taken by traffic camera of the stolen Nissan Altima with tags 330-92G9. #hounews pic.twitter.com/UizXnhIC4h — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

A traffic camera captured an image of the Altima driving through an intersection in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land just before 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

But there was still no trace of Maleah as of Monday.

Maleah is about 3′ tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue Under Armour jacket, blue jeans and gray Under Armour tennis shoes with pink and white details.

Houston police asked anyone with information about the case to call 713-308-3600.