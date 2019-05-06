This travel website offers a ‘suite’ alternative to Airbnb

A website called Suiteness helps you book connecting rooms at hotels around the world so you can stay close to friends and family when you travel.

When you think a large family or group travel, Airbnb might be the first website to come to mind. But there is an alternative - especially if you like the amenities that come with staying at a hotel. A website called Suiteness helps you book connecting hotel rooms around the world.

Not just any old hotel rooms, but a suite connected to a regular room, so your entire party has a place to gather.

If you've ever traveled with a group or even a family of four, you know the typical routine - you all have to retire to individual rooms at the end of the night or whisper while the kids are sleeping in the bed nearby.

"When you come back to the room, to be able to hang out and open the bottle of wine or share a meal, it’s those moments that are really the memory makers of a trip," explained Kate Rapier, a concierge at Suiteness.

You know that connecting door that you always see when you stay in a hotel room? Suiteness helps you unlock the possibilities of it.

"We’ve developed a technology to be able to block those suites and connecting rooms together, which you can’t do if you call the hotel directly," explained Rapier.

Suiteness works with major hotel brands including Hilton, IHG, Wyndham, Fairmont and Hyatt. There are lots of other independent properties as well.

We visited Hyatt's Andaz West Hollywood hotel on Hollywood's famed Sunset Strip - a place with spectacular suites and quite the backstory.

"Jim Morrison lived here for a while, before we evicted him, Led Zeppelin used to rent the entire 11th floor out," explained Nate Hardesty, general manager of the hotel.

Since hotel reservation systems can’t necessarily guarantee connecting rooms, chains are happy to be on board with Suiteness in an effort to better compete with sites like Airbnb

"With a house comes a lot of other things. You gotta take the trash out. You gotta do the dishes. Here, you can still have what a luxury hotel provides, which is service," said Hardesty.

Let’s be honest. Staying in a hotel is fun, staying in a suite is even better.

"So you get the suite, which allows you to have space to gather and host your friends, or if you’re traveling with kids, you can put the kids to bed and still have an adult conversation," said Rapier.

The toughest part will be deciding who gets to stay in the suite, and who gets to stay in the connecting room.

Suiteness works for over 2,000 destinations. There is one quirk about the website: they order results from most expensive to the least expensive. Because of that, I almost didn't do the story on them because it seems like a service only the 1% can afford.

But, scroll past the crazy expensive suites like they stayed at in The Hangover and you can see rooms for any budget. Suiteness puts an interesting twist on the Airbnb battle and lets your family or group truly enjoy your time together, without worrying about washing dishes.