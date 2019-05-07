× 3 arrested after man died at Sheboygan public library as result of drug overdose

SHEBOYGAN — Three people were arrested after a 28-year-old man was found dead at the Mead Public Library in Sheboygan as a result of a drug overdose.

Police said officers responded to the library on 8th Street and New York Avenue after the man was found unconscious in the restroom by library staff. An investigation revealed he died as a result of an overdose.

According to police, further investigation revealed a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man had purchased heroin from a home near 8th Street and Bluff Avenue, and provided heroin to the victim just before his death.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Bluff Avenue and marijuana, heroin and cash were found.

A 36-year-old man living at the home was arrested and taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center on various drug charges, along with a probation hold.

A search warrant was executed at the 28-year-old man’s home on Blocki Court near Plath Court and police located suspected heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs and assorted firearms. He was taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center on various drug-related charges.

The 28-year-old woman was placed in the detention center on a probation hold.

The case was referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges.